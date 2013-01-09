FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Gas Natural prices 600 mln euro 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
January 9, 2013 / 3:41 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Gas Natural prices 600 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

January 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Gas Natural Fenosa Finance B.V.

Guarantor Gas Natural SDG, S.A.

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date January 17, 2023

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.139

Spread 230 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 249.8

bp over the 1.5 pct September 2022

Payment Date January 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, CA CIB, Caixa Bank, HSBC, ING

& JPMorgan

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
