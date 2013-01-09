New Issue-KfW adds 30 mln euro 2016 bond

January 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 30 million euro

Maturity Date July 08, 2016

Coupon 1.610 pct

Issue price 104.54

Reoffer price 104.54

Payment Date January 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Market

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 140 million

euro when fungible

ISIN DE000A1K0UD3

