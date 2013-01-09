New Issue-Vasakronan prices 75 mln SEK 2018 FRN

January 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Vasakronan AB
Issue Amount 75 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 17, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 100
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law Swedish
