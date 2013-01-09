New Issue- Caixabank SA prices 1.0 bln euro 2016 bond

January 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Caixabank SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2016

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.671

Spread 285 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Caixabank, JPMorgan,

Santander GBM & UBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing CNMV

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

