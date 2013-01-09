New Issue- KfW prices $4.0 bln 2023 bond

January 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $4.0 billion

Maturity Date January 17, 2023

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.731

Reoffer price 99.731

Spread 26 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

