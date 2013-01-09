New Issue- KfW prices $4.0 bln 2023 bond

January 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $4.0 billion
Maturity Date January 17, 2023
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.731
Reoffer price 99.731
Spread 26 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
