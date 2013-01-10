New Issue-EIB prices 100 mln Turkish lira 2017 bond

January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date January 23, 2017
Coupon 5.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.614
Yield 5.485 pct
Payment Date January 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Danske Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct Selling & 0.225 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.