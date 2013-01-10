FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB prices 100 mln Turkish lira 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
January 10, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-EIB prices 100 mln Turkish lira 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date January 23, 2017

Coupon 5.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.614

Yield 5.485 pct

Payment Date January 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Danske Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct Selling & 0.225 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
