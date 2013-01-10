FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Nord LB prices 200 mln euro 2023 bond
January 10, 2013 / 2:26 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Nord LB prices 200 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date January 13, 2023

Coupon 2.35 pct

Yield 2.35 pct

Payment Date January 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nord LB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000NLB1KD8

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

