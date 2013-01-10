FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- KBN prices $1.25 bln 2018 bond
January 10, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- KBN prices $1.25 bln 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Kommunekredit (KBN)

Issue Amount $1.25 billion

Maturity Date March 15, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.528

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Daiwa & Nordea

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

