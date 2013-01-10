New Issue- KBN prices $1.25 bln 2018 bond

January 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Kommunekredit (KBN)

Issue Amount $1.25 billion

Maturity Date March 15, 2018

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.528

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Daiwa & Nordea

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

