New Issue- KBN prices $1.25 bln 2018 bond

January 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Kommunekredit (KBN)
Issue Amount $1.25 billion
Maturity Date March 15, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.528
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Daiwa & Nordea
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Data supplied by International Insider.