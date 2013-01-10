New Issue- Power Grid Corp prices $500 mln 2023 bond

January 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Power Grid Corp of India Ltd

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date January 17, 2023

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 98.954

Spread 210 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Treasury

Payment Date January 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland

& Standard Chartered Bank

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Data supplied by International Insider.