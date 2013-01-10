New Issue-GECC prices NZ$300 mln 2018 bond

January(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on thursday.
Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation(GECC)
Issue Amount NZ$300 million
Maturity Date January 17, 2018
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.524
Yield 4.357 pct
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law New York
