New Issue-GECC prices NZ$300 mln 2018 bond

January(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower General Electric Capital Corporation(GECC)

Issue Amount NZ$300 million

Maturity Date January 17, 2018

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.524

Yield 4.357 pct

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue