New Issue-Bankinter prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond

January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bankinter SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 26, 2016

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.648

Spread 220 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 258.8bp

over the 4.0 pct July 04, 2016 DBR

Payment Date January 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bankinter, Barclays, BBVA & SG CIB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P)

Listing CNMV

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

