FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Bankinter prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 10, 2013 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Bankinter prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bankinter SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 26, 2016

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.648

Spread 220 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 258.8bp

over the 4.0 pct July 04, 2016 DBR

Payment Date January 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bankinter, Barclays, BBVA & SG CIB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P)

Listing CNMV

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.