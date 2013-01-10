New Issue- Fresenius prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

January 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Fresenius Finance B.V
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 15, 2020
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 178 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over DBR
Payment Date January 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Societe Generale CIB, Credit Suisse
Unicredit, BAML, Barclays, Bayern LB, BNP Paribas, Citi, Coba,
Credit Agricole, DnbNor, Helaba, LBBW, RBS, Scotiabank
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Reg S ISIN XS0873432511
Data supplied by International Insider.