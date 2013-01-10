FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB prices 225 mln Brazilian real 2016 bond
January 10, 2013 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-EIB prices 225 mln Brazilian real 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 225 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date January 25, 2016

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 101.241

Payment Date January 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

