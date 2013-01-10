New Issue-EIB prices 225 mln Brazilian real 2016 bond

January 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 225 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date January 25, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 101.241
Payment Date January 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
