New Issue-EIB prices 225 mln Brazilian real 2016 bond

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 225 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date January 25, 2016

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 101.241

Payment Date January 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

