New Issue-NIB adds A$100 mln to 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
January 11, 2013 / 7:42 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-NIB adds A$100 mln to 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Nordic Investment Bank

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date April 19, 2022

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price 106.174

Yield 4.1875 pct

Spread 76 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB

Payment Date January 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500 - 1

Governing Law NSW

Notes The issue size will total A$775 million

When fungible

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

