New Issue-Rentenbank adds A$400 mln to 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
January 11, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Rentenbank adds A$400 mln to 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Republic of Germany

Issue Amount A$400 million

Maturity Date March 09, 2020

Coupon 5.5 pct

Reoffer price 107.749

Spread 101.25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB

Payment Date January 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank & JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undislcosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.05 billion

When fungible

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
