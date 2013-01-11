New Issue-Rentenbank adds A$400 mln to 2020 bond

January 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Republic of Germany
Issue Amount A$400 million
Maturity Date March 09, 2020
Coupon 5.5 pct
Reoffer price 107.749
Spread 101.25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB
Payment Date January 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank & JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undislcosed
Notes The issue size will total 1.05 billion
When fungible
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)