New Issue-Rentenbank adds A$400 mln to 2020 bond

January 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Republic of Germany

Issue Amount A$400 million

Maturity Date March 09, 2020

Coupon 5.5 pct

Reoffer price 107.749

Spread 101.25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB

Payment Date January 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank & JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undislcosed

Notes The issue size will total 1.05 billion

When fungible

