New Issue-EIB adds A$400 mln to 2022 bond

January 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank

Issue Amount A$400 million

Maturity Date August 22, 2018

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price 102.561

Yield 4.665 pct

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB

Payment Date January 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank & Bank of America

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total A$1.05 billion

When fungible

