New Issue-KfW prices 750 mln NOK 2018 bond

Jan 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date January 22, 2018

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.767

Payment Date January 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0876382358

