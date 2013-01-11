FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
January 11, 2013 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Cabei prices 150 mln sfr 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Banco Centroamericano De Integracion

Economica (Cabei)

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 4, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.848

Reoffer price 100.198

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

ISIN CH0200252820

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

