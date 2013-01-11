New Issue-Red Electrica prices 400 mln euro 2022 bond

January 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Red Electrica Financiaciones

Guarantor Red Electrica Corp & Red Electrica

De Espana SAU

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date January 25, 2022

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.858

Yield 3.894 pct

Spread 223 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 243.3bp

over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date January 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Bank of America, Caixa Bank &

ING

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS0876289652

