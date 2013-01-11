New Issue-CBA prices 200 mln SFR 2020 bond

January 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 11, 2020

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.595

Yield 0.935 pct

Spread 26 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law 5

ISIN CH0204477688

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.