New Issue- BMW prices A$200 mln 2016 bond

January 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower BMW US Capital Corp

Issue Amount A$200 million

Maturity Date April 25, 2016

Coupon 4.0 pct

Yield 4.035 pct

Reoffer price 99.91

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

