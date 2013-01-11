FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BMW prices A$200 mln 2016 bond
January 11, 2013

New Issue- BMW prices A$200 mln 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower BMW US Capital Corp

Issue Amount A$200 million

Maturity Date April 25, 2016

Coupon 4.0 pct

Yield 4.035 pct

Reoffer price 99.91

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

