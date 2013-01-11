New Issue- BMW prices A$200 mln 2016 bond

January 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower BMW US Capital Corp
Issue Amount A$200 million
Maturity Date April 25, 2016
Coupon 4.0 pct
Yield 4.035 pct
Reoffer price 99.91
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
