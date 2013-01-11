New Issue- Autoroutes prices 700 mln euro 2023 bond

January 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Autoroutes Sud de la France
Guarantor Autoroutes Sud de la France S.A
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date January 18, 2023
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.29
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Barclays, ING, Mitsubishi,
Societe Generale CIB & Unicredit
Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.