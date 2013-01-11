New Issue- Autoroutes prices 700 mln euro 2023 bond

January 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Autoroutes Sud de la France

Guarantor Autoroutes Sud de la France S.A

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2023

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.29

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Barclays, ING, Mitsubishi,

Societe Generale CIB & Unicredit

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.