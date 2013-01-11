New Issue-CGD prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

January 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Caixa Geral De Depositos (CGD)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 18, 2018
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.62
Yield 3.835 pct
Spread 285 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 322.2bp
over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
Payment Date January 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Caixabi, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, SG CIB
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P)
Listing Lisbon
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
