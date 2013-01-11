New Issue-CGD prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

January 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Caixa Geral De Depositos (CGD)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2018

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.62

Yield 3.835 pct

Spread 285 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 322.2bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Payment Date January 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Caixabi, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, SG CIB

& UBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P)

Listing Lisbon

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

