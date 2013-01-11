FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CGD prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
January 11, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-CGD prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Caixa Geral De Depositos (CGD)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2018

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.62

Yield 3.835 pct

Spread 285 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 322.2bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Payment Date January 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Caixabi, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, SG CIB

& UBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P)

Listing Lisbon

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
