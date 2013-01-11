FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Hamburg prices 250 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
January 11, 2013 / 5:31 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Hamburg prices 250 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.827

Reoffer price 99.827

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & HSH Nordbank

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1H3ER6

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

