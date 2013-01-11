New Issue- Hamburg prices 250 mln euro 2019 bond

January 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 18, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.827
Reoffer price 99.827
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & HSH Nordbank
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.