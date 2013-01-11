New Issue- Hamburg prices 250 mln euro 2019 bond

January 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.827

Reoffer price 99.827

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & HSH Nordbank

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1H3ER6

