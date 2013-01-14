New Issue- Aareal Bank prices 625 mln euro 2018 bond

January 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 625 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.521
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Commerzbank, DZ Bank,
Nord/LB & Unicredit
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
