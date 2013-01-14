New Issue-Standard Chartered adds $250 mln to 2043 bond

January 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
Borrower Standard Chartered Plc
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date January 9, 2043
Coupon 5.3 pct
Spread 210 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Treasury
Payment Date January 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Notes The issue size will total $750 million when fungible
