New Issue-Standard Chartered adds $250 mln to 2043 bond

January 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Standard Chartered Plc

Issue Amount $250 million

Maturity Date January 9, 2043

Coupon 5.3 pct

Spread 210 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Treasury

Payment Date January 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Notes The issue size will total $750 million when fungible

ISIN XS0875267394

