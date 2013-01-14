New Issue-Gas Natural fenosa prices 250 mln SFR 2019 bond

January 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Gas Naturalfenosa Finance BV

Guarantor Gas Natural SDG S.A

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 08, 2019

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 100.149

Reoffer price 99.749

Spread 163 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & BNP Paribas

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0204574914

