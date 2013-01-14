New Issue-Standard Chartered prices 750 mln stg 2038 bond

January 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Standard Chartered Bank
Issue Amount 750 million Sterling
Maturity Date January 18, 2038
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.653
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct December 2038 UKT
Payment Date January 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds Bank, Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue