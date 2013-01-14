FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Standard Chartered prices 750 mln stg 2038 bond
#Credit Markets
January 14, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Standard Chartered prices 750 mln stg 2038 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Standard Chartered Bank

Issue Amount 750 million Sterling

Maturity Date January 18, 2038

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.653

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct December 2038 UKT

Payment Date January 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Lloyds Bank, Standard Chartered Bank

& UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0876756452

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

