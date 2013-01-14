New Issue-BNG prices 500 mln MXN 2018 bond

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 500 mexican peso
Maturity Date January 22, 2018
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 101.525
Yield 4.156 pct
Payment Date January 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
