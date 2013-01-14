FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BNG prices 500 mln MXN 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
January 14, 2013 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-BNG prices 500 mln MXN 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 500 mexican peso

Maturity Date January 22, 2018

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 101.525

Yield 4.156 pct

Payment Date January 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

