New Issue-BNG prices 500 mln MXN 2018 bond

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 500 mexican peso

Maturity Date January 22, 2018

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 101.525

Yield 4.156 pct

Payment Date January 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

