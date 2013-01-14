New Issue-ABN Amro prices C$100 mln 2018 bond

January 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower ABN Amro Bank NV
Issue Amount C$100 million
Maturity Date January 25, 2018
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap
Payment Date January 25, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD securities
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
