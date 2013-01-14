New Issue- Societe Generale prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

January 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Societe Generale
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 23, 2013
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.859
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
