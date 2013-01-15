CORRECTED-New Issue- Societe Generale prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

(Correction to change Maturity date from 2013 to 2020)

January 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Societe Generale

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 23, 2020

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.859

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

