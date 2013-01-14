FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BPCE adds 430 mln euros to 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
January 14, 2013 / 4:21 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-BPCE adds 430 mln euros to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increasede on Monday.

Borrower BPCE SFH

Issue Amount 430 million euro

Maturity Date February 28, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 101.027

Yield 1.29 pct

Spread 29 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 69.4bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Payment Date January 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Natixis, Nykredit & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 1.43 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN FR0011332162

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
