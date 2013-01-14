New Issue-BPCE adds 430 mln euros to 2018 bond

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increasede on Monday.
Borrower BPCE SFH
Issue Amount 430 million euro
Maturity Date February 28, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 101.027
Yield 1.29 pct
Spread 29 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 69.4bp
over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
Payment Date January 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Natixis, Nykredit & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 1.43 billion
euro when fungible
