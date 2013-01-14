FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Banco Popular prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
January 14, 2013 / 4:36 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Banco Popular prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

January 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Banco Popular Espanol

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2019

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.452

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB,

Banco Popular & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
