New Issue-PSP Swiss Property prices 120 mln SFR 2019 bond

Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower PSP Swiss Property AG
Issue Amount 120 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 08, 2019
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.493
Reoffer price 100.043
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & Raiffeisen
Ratings A- (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.