MARKET EYE-India's BSE index breaches 20,000, turns flat
January 15, 2013 / 4:10 AM / 5 years ago

MARKET EYE-India's BSE index breaches 20,000, turns flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* India's benchmark BSE index breached the psychologically
meaningful level of 20,000 for the first time since Jan. 2011,
but retreated below that in later trading.
* Indian shares continue to be supported a day after the
government delayed the implementation of controversial rules on
tax avoidance and lower-than-expected inflation bolstered the
case for cut in interest rates.
* The BSE index is up 0.1 percent at 19,916.37 while the
NSE Index is flat.
* India's Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shares gain 2.7
percent, a day after topping expectations with a 23 percent rise
in October-December profit. 
* Auto makers shares gain on hopes a cut in interest rates will
improve industry demand: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd 
shares gain 0.7 percent, while Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd
 is up 0.3 percent.


 (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com
manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

