New Issue-Deutsche Hypo prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 24, 2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.509
Yield 0.976 pct
Spread 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 40.7bp
over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
Payment Date January 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Dekabank, Deutsche Bank,
Natixis & NordLB
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
