New Issue-Deutsche Hypo prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 24, 2018

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.509

Yield 0.976 pct

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 40.7bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Payment Date January 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Dekabank, Deutsche Bank,

Natixis & NordLB

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000DHY3855

