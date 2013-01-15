FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Deutsche Hypo prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond
January 15, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Deutsche Hypo prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 24, 2018

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.509

Yield 0.976 pct

Spread 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 40.7bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

Payment Date January 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Dekabank, Deutsche Bank,

Natixis & NordLB

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000DHY3855

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

