New Issue-Axa prices $850 mln perpetual

January 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower Axa SA

Issue Amount $850 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.50 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, citi, Credit Agricole CIB &

HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under isuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0876682666

