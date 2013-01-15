FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EIB adds 250 mln stg to 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
January 15, 2013 / 1:01 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 250 mln stg to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

January 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date January 15, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.31

Reoffer price 100.31

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond over 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT

Payment Date January 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,

JPMorgan & RBC capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclsoed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0872706881

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
