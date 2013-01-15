New Issue- LB SAAR prices dual tranche deal

January 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landesbank SAAR (LB SAAR)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Coupon 6-month Euribor + 80bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

ISIN DE000SLB5649

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.53

ISIN DE000SLB5656

* * * *

Common terms

Maturity Date January 23, 2023

Payment Date January 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Saar LB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

Data supplied by International Insider.