New Issue- LB SAAR prices dual tranche deal

January 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landesbank SAAR (LB SAAR)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Coupon 6-month Euribor + 80bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.53
Common terms
Maturity Date January 23, 2023
Payment Date January 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Saar LB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
Data supplied by International Insider.