New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2014 bond

January 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date February 10, 2014

Coupon 3.125 pct

Yield 0.4 pct

Payment Date January 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bremer Lb

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BRL9006

