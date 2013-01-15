New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2014 bond

January 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
Girozentrale
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date February 10, 2014
Coupon 3.125 pct
Yield 0.4 pct
Payment Date January 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bremer Lb
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
