FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Credito Valtellinese prices 400 mln euro 2015 bond
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 15, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Credito Valtellinese prices 400 mln euro 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Credito Valtellinese SC

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date July 24, 2015

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.729

Spread 355.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 399.7bp

over the OBL 157

Payment Date January 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Mediobanca & Natixis

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Italian

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.