New Issue-BMW Finance prices dual tranche deal
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
January 15, 2013 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-BMW Finance prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BMW Finance N.V

Guarantor BMW AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 24, 2016

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.559

Yield 1.121 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 82.5bp

over the OBL #161

ISIN XS0877622380

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 billion euro

Maturity Date January 24, 2023

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.132

Yield 2.474 pct

Spread 73 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 97.9bp

over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR

ISIN XS0877622034

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date January 24, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,

JPMorgan & SEB

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
