New Issue-DNB Boligkreditt AS prices 1.5 bln euro 2018 bond

january 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower DNB Boligkreditt AS

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.588

Spread 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0877571884

