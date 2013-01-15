New Issue-DNB Boligkreditt AS prices 1.5 bln euro 2018 bond

january 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower DNB Boligkreditt AS
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.588
Spread 13 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & UniCredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
