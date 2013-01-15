New Issue-KfW prices $1.5 bln 2015 FRN

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date January 23, 2015
Coupon 1-month Libor + 5bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley & RBC
Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Negative Pledge No
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default No