New Issue-KfW prices $1.5 bln 2015 FRN
January 15, 2013 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-KfW prices $1.5 bln 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date January 23, 2015

Coupon 1-month Libor + 5bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley & RBC

Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge No

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default No

ISIN US500769FM17

