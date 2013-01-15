New Issue-KfW prices $1.5 bln 2015 FRN

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date January 23, 2015

Coupon 1-month Libor + 5bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley & RBC

Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge No

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default No

ISIN US500769FM17