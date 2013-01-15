New Issue- EFSF prices 6.0 bln euro 2020 bond

January 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Facility
Issue Amount 6.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.264
Reoffer yield 1.612 pct
Spread 29 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 64.5bp
Over the 4.0 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date January 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Nomura & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
