New Issue-ADB prices $1.0 bln 2020 bond
January 15, 2013 / 3:35 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-ADB prices $1.0 bln 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date March 23, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.888

Reoffer price 99.888

Yield 1.3915 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 17.45bp

over the 2020 UST

Payment Date January 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, Morgan Stanley

& RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN US045167CF88

