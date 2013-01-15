New Issue- BNG prices $1.5 bln 2023 bond

January 15(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten

(BNG)

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date January 23, 2023

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.614

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CITI, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs

International & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

