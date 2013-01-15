New Issue-Digital Stout prices 400 mln stg 2025 bond

Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Digital Stout Holding

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date January 17, 2025

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 99.248

Reoffer price 99.248

Spread 210 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025 UKT

Payment Date January 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, BofA Merrill

Lynch & Lloyds TSB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

BBB (Fitch)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS0876477810

