New Issue-EIB prices 75 mln Turkish lira 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
January 15, 2013 / 4:01 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-EIB prices 75 mln Turkish lira 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

January 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date April 03, 2018

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 101.2125

Reoffer price 101.2125

Yield 5.479 pct

Payment Date January 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

